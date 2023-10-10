Opportunity for B.Ed Graduates of Various Years to Secure Government Jobs

Shimla – In a significant development, the Directorate of Elementary Education in Himachal Pradesh has initiated a batch-wise recruitment process for 1,409 Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs). This recruitment drive opens doors not only for recent B.Ed graduates but also for individuals who completed their B.Ed qualifications 25 years prior to the commencement of the recruitment process.

The recruitment will fill 652 positions for TGT Arts, 492 for Non-Medical, and 265 for Medical teachers. Eligible candidates must have passed the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) to be considered for government teaching positions. Contract-based teachers who secure these roles will receive a fixed monthly salary of Rs 22,860.

However, the Directorate of Elementary Education has issued a cautionary note, urging candidates who are not willing to serve in remote and inaccessible schools within the state to refrain from participating in the counselling process.

This recruitment drive encompasses a diverse range of categories. Out of the 1,409 vacancies, 898 positions will be filled from the unreserved, Economically Weaker Section (EWS), Other Backward Classes (OBC), Scheduled Castes (SC), and Scheduled Tribes (ST) categories. Additionally, 353 positions will be allotted to ex-servicemen, 68 to sports quota candidates, and 90 to disabled individuals.

District employment offices have been tasked with compiling lists of eligible candidates for 898 posts, with a minimum academic requirement of 50 percent marks in BA, B.Sc, B.Com, and B.Ed. Candidates who completed their B.Ed qualifications in the year 1999 for non-medical faculty are also eligible for recruitment under this category.

Ex-Servicemen Quota Offers Opportunities

Under the ex-servicemen quota, a total of 159 positions will be filled for TGT Arts, 130 for Non-Medical, and 64 for Medical teachers. The Directorate of Elementary Education will commence the recruitment process for these positions as soon as the list of eligible candidates is received from the Director of the Sainik Welfare Department.

Batchwise Recruitment for Various Academic Years

The batchwise recruitment process is designed to be inclusive, with openings for candidates from different academic years and faculties. For Arts Faculty, recruitment is open for the 2001 batch (unreserved category), the 2003 batch (EWS), 2003 batch (OBC), and the 2004 batch (SC/ST). In the Non-Medical category, candidates from the 2002 batch (EWS), 2003 batch (OBC), 2006 batch (SC), and 2008 batch (ST) are eligible. Meanwhile, the Medical faculty offers opportunities to those from the 2005 batch (EWS), 2006 batch (OBC), and 2006 batch (SC/ST).

Counselling Dates and Procedure

Counselling for batchwise recruitment of TGTs will take place at the district level from the 6th to the 15th November. The District Deputy Directors of Education will oversee the recruitment process. District Employment Offices have been given until October 20 to submit lists of eligible candidates.

Instead of submitting applications to the Directorate of Education, candidates have been instructed to provide their details directly to the District Deputy Director offices.