Photo by Aditi Chauhan

Himachal Pradesh is known for its scenic beauty, snow-capped mountains, and adventure activities. Thousands of travellers visit the state every year to enjoy trekking in the popular Hampta Pass Trek, Beas Kund Trek, Pin Parvati Pass Trek, Triund Trek, Kareri Lake Trek and Kheerganga Trek.

Apart from these famous trekking destinations, the mountains of Himachal Pradesh have many relishing treks and to increase the footfall of the visitors and adventure enthusiasts the state government working to expand the tourists’ activities and explore other treks, particularly in the districts of Kullu, Kangra, Mandi, Sirmaur, Kinnaur, Lahaul Spiti, Chamba which offers a lot to adventure lovers and also to explore the Himalayan flora and fauna besides ‘tryst with the wildlife’.

If we just talk of Kullu, mesmerising views await the praises in the Lag valley. Called ‘Kais Dhar’ or ‘Kansdhar’, as by locals, these cattle grazing grounds and the British time forest house has its own aura loudly announcing the grandeur of the erstwhile rulers in those days. Located about 10-15 kms away from the hustling Kullu town, it is an easy trek of about 3-5 hours. Though for regulars it takes around 3 hours, maiden visitors may take five. The amazing view of the fabulous farm areas of Lag valley is visible from the trail. As every yard of this natural trail calls for a stop to click.

‘Kais Dhar’ offers a panoramic view, just a place to soak in a lot of suns. Grassy meadows and densely forested mountains is the esteem of this place. Packing one’s bags for camping is also just the right idea here.

After a chilled night out here, the next morning one can visit Chambaghad top and return back to RH within 3 hours or can continue the trail forward via Kupdi crossing Hathipur peak to reach Matasour, another wonderful place to camp.

Not far from the Bhuntar airport, is Shindodhar or Shondodhar, a rarely ventured mark. Better known as the ‘Garasa valley’, the wonderful meadow is surrounded by Banjar tehsil in the South, Drang towards the west, and Seraj Tehsil towards the South. This place is a picturesque hamlet at around 1189 meters. Part of a complete circuit from Bhuntar to Shamshi, the glade rests high up in the valley. As an open field of lush grasslands, the butterflies and birds are a rare treat to the eyes. Nevertheless, the nearby villages ‘Hawaii’ and Diyar too, are hidden gems of nature.

The Seraj valley is one of the most beautiful places in Himachal Pradesh. Lush green forests and meadows filled with an abundance of flora and fauna, crystal mines, sparkling streams cascading down the hills and magnificent snow-clad mountains make this an unforgettable journey.

Part of the Seraj region extends from Jalori pass to Shikari Devi in Janjehli of Mandi district and situated on the Banjar to Shimla route is the beautiful village ‘Jibhi’.

The mountains surrounding are lush with pine and cedar forests and are just one hour’s walking distance from the Great Himalayan National Park. The remote, unexplored valley is travelled by few and is also heavenly quiet.

Other beautiful spots include Khanag, Jalori Pass, Shoja and Banjar. A bridle path wanders off to Takrasi and Paneo. The Jalori crest offers views of the hills with forests abound with game. Shingar Rishi temple is located close by and at an altitude of 10,500 feet; situated amazingly is the jewel-like Seolsar Lake, both of which are worth a trek. High deodar plantation engulfs this entire belt of Jalori pass.

Adventure lovers can trek from Shimla via Guma, Luhri, Ani to Jalori and further to Kullu. Though not overnight, it will take a week to traverse on this trek to explore the beauty of both the Shimla rural and Kullu regions.

Kheerganga is an abode in the Parvati valley which marks the footsteps of Lord Shiva. Kheerganga is a nature-made paradise, the beauty of the place is mesmerizing. A trip here, promises hot water springs and a splendid view of the Parvati valley.

While some of the hot water springs have amazing stories to them, some are popular for being mystical in nature.

The gross twenty-four-kilometre walk can be done from Barshaini village. With a gentle tone mixed with ups and downs, the trek route takes a day or two to get to the destination. Parvati Valley is home to lush greenery, majestic waterfalls, flora and fauna that will bewilder.

The Government intends to develop the famous trekking trails of the State and to provide basic facilities to travellers and adventure enthusiasts who want to stay overnight at the destined place. This will also add to increased footfall and cater direct or indirect employment opportunities to the youth, who can ‘Guide’ the visitors.