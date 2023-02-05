Shimla: In a bid to make vaccinations of children and pregnant women hassle-free, the state government has rolled out the U-WIN platform.

The platform is aimed at digitising India’s Universal Immunisation Programme (UIP) and has been launched in pilot mode in the Solan and Sirmour districts of the state.

Complete information about maternal and child vaccination in the state will be available on the U-WIN portal. Under this centre-sponsored project, these two districts have been included in selected districts across the country.

The U-WIN portal has been developed on the lines of the CoWIN portal. The data of all the vaccination beneficiaries of the state will be available in the portal. Complete information about vaccination from time to time after the birth of the child will be available on this portal.

Earlier, information related to vaccination was available only through offline mode. This portal is also being linked directly to the labour room, so that correct and accurate information is available. All government and private hospitals are also being linked with the U-WIN portal.

Beneficiaries will get the vaccination information through SMS. The Mother and Child’s health is one of the most important health aspects and complete information regarding their schedule of vaccination along with venue and time through SMS on their registered mobile number from the U-WIN portal itself. Beneficiaries may get vaccinated in any state as the record of the U-WIN portal is available at the national level. The special feature of the portal is that after the completion of the vaccination process, the beneficiary will also get the vaccination certificate. To get the beneficiary registered in the U-WIN portal, Aadhaar card and mobile number will have to be provided at the vaccination center.

Himachal Pradesh has an estimated target of vaccinating more than one lakh newborn babies and about 1.27 lakh pregnant women annually. For this purpose, there are a total of 390 cold chain points in the state.

As a pilot project, 42 cold chain points in both districts will be covered under the U-WIN portal launched in Solan and Sirmaur districts. UWIN Portal is a digital solution to facilitate tracking of every pregnant woman and child for vaccination.

At present, an estimated 43,000 beneficiaries will be benefited annually through the U-WIN portal launched in these two districts. An estimated 11,000 children and 13,000 pregnant women in the age group of 0-1 years will be benefited in district Solan. While in district Sirmaur, an estimated 9100 children and 10 thousand pregnant women in the age group of 0-1 years will be benefited.