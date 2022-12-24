Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Minorities Finance and Development Corporation (HPMFDC) has disbursed a total loan worth ₹ 130.07 to 4980 beneficiaries till October 2022.

Minorities Finance Corporation was formed with the aim of social, economic and educational upliftment of the minorities in the state.

Corporation provides financial assistance to minority youths for providing vocational and employment-oriented education. ‘The corporation also helped the minority youth in setting up self-employment ventures for income generating activities’.

In an HPMFDC’s Board of Directors meeting, headed by Secretary, Social Justice and Empowerment Department M. Sudha Devi, it’s informed that the corporation so far has disbursed loans worth ₹78.90 crores to 3155 beneficiaries belonging to minority communities. Apart from this ₹1.04 crore was disbursed as education loans to 31 beneficiaries.

The corporation has also disbursed loans worth ₹ 50.76 crores to 1794 disabled beneficiaries, M. Sudha further added.

The Secretary congratulated the officers of the Corporation for earning a dividend of ₹ 4 crores in the year 2020-21. She said that against the target of ₹ 781 lahks fixed by the National Minorities Finance and Development Corporation for the year 2022-23, the Corporation has achieved a target of ₹ 958.95 lakh by October 31, 2022.