New Delhi: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has removed the cap on the number of visitors to its Centrally Protected Monuments. This is as per the latest communication on the updated SOPs for Centrally Protected Monuments, issued by ASI on 18 Dec 2020 to the Regional Directors and Superintending Archaeologists.

However, the total number of visitors to be allowed per day may be decided by the concerned Superintending Archaeologist/SA (I/c) with the concurrence of the respective District Magistrate, who is the chairman of the District Disaster Management Committee of the district.

The SOP further read that selling of physical tickets may be resumed where there are problems in QR code and network. Sound and light show may be resumed.

The communication also states that all centrally protected monuments and sites shall continue to be bound by the Covid related protocols issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Ministry of Culture as also any specific orders of the State and/or District administration.

There are about 40 centrally protected monuments and archaeological sites in Himachal Pradesh. Chamba district has maximum 13 Centrally Protected Monuments, 9 in Kangra, 5 in Kullu, 4 in Mandi, 3 in Lahaul-Spiti, 2 in Hamirpur and 1 each in Shimla and Sirmour district.