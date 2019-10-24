Himachal Pradesh By-Election 2019 Result, BJP wins Dharamshala and Pachhad constituencies

Vishal Nehriya wins Dharmashala, BJP retain Pachhad with Reena Kashyap victory

Himachal Pradesh By-Election 2019 Result

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh By-Election 2019 Result has now come out and giving rest all speculations and internal party bickering, the ruling party has comfortably retained both Dharamshala and Pachhad assembly constituencies.

From Dharamshala BJP candidate Vishal Nehriya has won the Dharamshala assembly by-election by 6758 votes. Whereas from Pachhad Assembly Constituency BJP’s Reena Kashyap has won the seat 2742 votes.

Vishal Nehriaya polled 23,498 votes, while BJP rebel and independent candidate Rakesh Kumar secured 16740 votes, while Congress candidate Vijay Inder Karan got only 8212 electorates support. Congress candidate came third in Dharamshala by-election.

Dharamshala Assembly Constituency Result

O.S.N.CandidatePartyEVM VotesPostal VotesTotal Votes% of Votes
1Vijay Inder KaranIndian National Congress818923821215.52
2Vishal NehriyaBharatiya Janata Party233971012349844.41
3Nisha KatochIndependent422134350.82
4Puneesh SharmaIndependent2342323454.43
5Dr. Manohar Lal DhimanIndependent88618871.68
6Rakesh KumarIndependent16724161674031.64
7Subhash Chand ShuklaIndependent36713680.7
8NOTANone of the Above42914300.81
Total 5275615952915

BJP candidate got 44.41 per cent vote share, while Rakesh Kumar succeeded in getting 31.64 per cent of vote share in the by-election. Grand Old Party candidate could only secure 15.52 per cent electorates support.

430 electorates had opted for the NOTA option, which is 0.81 per cent of total 52915 vote polled on 21 October. Total seven candidates were in fray from the Dharamshala assembly constituency. Dharamshala constituency fell vacant after Kishan Kapoor elected to the parliament.

BJP’s Reena Kashyap wins Pachhad constituency

In Pachhad assembly constituency, BJP candidate Reena Kashyap has won the by-election with 2742 votes. Reena has defeated her nearest rival Gangu Ram Musafir of the Indian National Congress. BJP rebel Dyal Pyari also put a brave show and polled 11651 votes. She got over 20 per cent votes as an independent candidate.

Pachhad Assembly Constituency Result

O.S.N.CandidatePartyEVM VotesPostal VotesTotal Votes% of Votes
1GANGU RAM MUSAFIRIndian National Congress1930601930635.72
2REENA KASHYAPBharatiya Janata Party2204802204840.8
3DAYAL PYARIIndependent1165101165121.56
4PAWAN KUMARIndependent42704270.79
5SURENDER PALIndependent29102910.54
6NOTANone of the Above31803180.59
Total 54041054041

Out of total 54041 counted votes, Reena Kashyap has polled 22048 votes and Congress candidate Gangu Ram Musafir has got 19308 votes.

Total five candidates were in the fray. BJP candidate secured around 41 per cent votes, while Congress candidate Gangu Ram Musafir polled around 36 per cent votes. Independent Dayal Pyari got 21.56 per cent votes. 318 electorates opted for NOTA option.

