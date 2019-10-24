Vishal Nehriya wins Dharmashala, BJP retain Pachhad with Reena Kashyap victory

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh By-Election 2019 Result has now come out and giving rest all speculations and internal party bickering, the ruling party has comfortably retained both Dharamshala and Pachhad assembly constituencies.

From Dharamshala BJP candidate Vishal Nehriya has won the Dharamshala assembly by-election by 6758 votes. Whereas from Pachhad Assembly Constituency BJP’s Reena Kashyap has won the seat 2742 votes.

Vishal Nehriaya polled 23,498 votes, while BJP rebel and independent candidate Rakesh Kumar secured 16740 votes, while Congress candidate Vijay Inder Karan got only 8212 electorates support. Congress candidate came third in Dharamshala by-election.

Dharamshala Assembly Constituency Result

O.S.N. Candidate Party EVM Votes Postal Votes Total Votes % of Votes 1 Vijay Inder Karan Indian National Congress 8189 23 8212 15.52 2 Vishal Nehriya Bharatiya Janata Party 23397 101 23498 44.41 3 Nisha Katoch Independent 422 13 435 0.82 4 Puneesh Sharma Independent 2342 3 2345 4.43 5 Dr. Manohar Lal Dhiman Independent 886 1 887 1.68 6 Rakesh Kumar Independent 16724 16 16740 31.64 7 Subhash Chand Shukla Independent 367 1 368 0.7 8 NOTA None of the Above 429 1 430 0.81 Total 52756 159 52915

BJP candidate got 44.41 per cent vote share, while Rakesh Kumar succeeded in getting 31.64 per cent of vote share in the by-election. Grand Old Party candidate could only secure 15.52 per cent electorates support.

430 electorates had opted for the NOTA option, which is 0.81 per cent of total 52915 vote polled on 21 October. Total seven candidates were in fray from the Dharamshala assembly constituency. Dharamshala constituency fell vacant after Kishan Kapoor elected to the parliament.

BJP’s Reena Kashyap wins Pachhad constituency

In Pachhad assembly constituency, BJP candidate Reena Kashyap has won the by-election with 2742 votes. Reena has defeated her nearest rival Gangu Ram Musafir of the Indian National Congress. BJP rebel Dyal Pyari also put a brave show and polled 11651 votes. She got over 20 per cent votes as an independent candidate.

Pachhad Assembly Constituency Result

O.S.N. Candidate Party EVM Votes Postal Votes Total Votes % of Votes 1 GANGU RAM MUSAFIR Indian National Congress 19306 0 19306 35.72 2 REENA KASHYAP Bharatiya Janata Party 22048 0 22048 40.8 3 DAYAL PYARI Independent 11651 0 11651 21.56 4 PAWAN KUMAR Independent 427 0 427 0.79 5 SURENDER PAL Independent 291 0 291 0.54 6 NOTA None of the Above 318 0 318 0.59 Total 54041 0 54041

Out of total 54041 counted votes, Reena Kashyap has polled 22048 votes and Congress candidate Gangu Ram Musafir has got 19308 votes.

Total five candidates were in the fray. BJP candidate secured around 41 per cent votes, while Congress candidate Gangu Ram Musafir polled around 36 per cent votes. Independent Dayal Pyari got 21.56 per cent votes. 318 electorates opted for NOTA option.