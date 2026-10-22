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Kangra/Una

Three Arrested with 120.23 Grams of Charas in Dharamshala Police Raid

By Rahul Bhandari 1 min read

Dharamshala: The Kangra Police arrested three persons after recovering 120.23 grams of charas from a rented room within the jurisdiction of Dharamshala Police Station.

Acting on secret information, a team of the Central Investigation Agency (CIA) of Kangra Police conducted a raid on the room, where three individuals were found. During the search, the police recovered 120.23 grams of charas from their possession.

The police arrested all three suspects and registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Dharamshala Police Station.

The arrested persons have been identified as Jitender (23) and Shiv Kumar (19), both residents of Takwas village in Pangi tehsil of Chamba district, and Amit Kumar (29), a resident of Kaithan village in Jwalamukhi tehsil of Kangra district.

According to the police, further investigation is underway to establish the source of the seized contraband and identify its intended destination. The investigators are also examining the circumstances surrounding the alleged possession and possible supply of the charas.

The police are continuing their investigation into the case.

Rahul Bhandari

Boasting a rich and dynamic career of over 17 years in journalism, I proudly serve as the Founder, Promoter, and Editor of TheNewsHimachal. Beyond the mere statistics of my extensive coverage, my commitment lies in crafting insightful narratives that traverse the intricate landscapes of politics, socio-economics, education, and grassroots issues. TheNewsHimachal, under my editorial guidance, stands as a beacon of impactful journalism, contributing to informed discussions and catalyzing positive change. My journey encapsulates not just a number but a legacy of shaping meaningful stories that resonate deeply within and beyond the borders of Himachal Pradesh.

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