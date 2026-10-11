LED Screens at Three Entry Points to Display Real-Time Parking Availability; Ten Major Parking Lots to Be Linked with Smart App

Shimla: Tourists visiting Shimla may soon find it easier to park their vehicles, with the Municipal Corporation planning to introduce an app-based parking booking facility before the New Year. The system will allow visitors to check the availability of parking spaces at major parking lots and book slots online while entering the city.

The initiative comes amid persistent parking problems in Shimla, particularly during the tourist season, when a large number of vehicles enter the hill town. Visitors often have to spend considerable time searching for vacant parking spaces, leading to traffic congestion on major roads and near popular tourist destinations.

The problem is further compounded by the fact that most hotels in Shimla do not have adequate parking facilities for their guests. As a result, tourists are often compelled to park their vehicles along roadsides or use parking facilities provided by the Municipal Corporation. This puts additional pressure on the city’s limited parking infrastructure, particularly during weekends, holidays and the peak tourist season.

To address the problem, the Municipal Corporation has installed LED screens at three major entry points—Taradevi, Tavi Mor and Dhalli. The installation work has been completed, and the corporation is now working to connect the screens with parking facilities through a smart mobile application.

According to the corporation administration, preparations are underway to integrate ten major parking lots into the system. These include parking facilities near Cart Road and in areas such as Chhota Shimla, Sanjauli, the Bus Stand and Dhalli.

Once the system becomes operational, the LED screens will display real-time information about the availability of parking spaces at different locations. Tourists will be able to check the number of vacant slots before entering the city and choose a suitable parking lot accordingly. Information about the mobile application will also be displayed on the screens, enabling visitors to book parking spaces and make payments online.

The facility is expected to reduce the time spent searching for parking and help manage the movement of vehicles entering Shimla. It could also help tourists identify available parking spaces near their destinations, reducing the need to drive around crowded areas in search of a vacant spot.

The Municipal Corporation had conducted a trial of the facility at two parking lots in 2024. Although the trial was successful, an agreement with the company concerned could not be finalised to take the project forward. The corporation is now preparing to launch the service through a new agency.

Parking remains a major challenge for Shimla, where limited space, increasing vehicle numbers and a steady influx of tourists put pressure on existing infrastructure. The shortage of parking facilities at hotels further aggravates the situation, forcing many visitors to depend on municipal parking lots or roadside spaces. Vehicles parked along roads can narrow available carriageways, slow traffic and create difficulties for local residents and commuters.

The proposed app-based system is intended to help motorists plan their parking in advance instead of searching for vacant spaces after reaching crowded areas. However, its effectiveness will depend on the availability of parking spaces, accurate real-time information and the smooth functioning of the booking system.

If implemented effectively, the initiative could improve parking management and ease some of the traffic problems faced by Shimla, especially during the winter tourist season and the New Year rush.