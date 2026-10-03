Dharamshala/Bilaspur: The Ranji Trophy match between Himachal Pradesh and Mumbai, scheduled to begin on October 18, has been shifted from the Dharamshala Cricket Stadium to Luhnu Cricket Ground in Bilaspur due to damage to the Dharamshala outfield caused by prolonged rainfall.

The decision has been taken to provide the Dharamshala ground with additional time for restoration and to ensure that its outfield is fully match-ready for the next scheduled fixture.

According to the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA), continuous rainfall during August and September resulted in excess moisture in several parts of the ground, affecting sections of the grass and damaging the outfield. Restoration work has subsequently been undertaken, including repairs to the affected grass and other essential maintenance.

The stadium has now been allotted a Ranji Trophy match between Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan from November 2. If restoration work is completed as planned, the fixture could mark the return of Ranji cricket to Dharamshala.

HPCA Secretary Manuj Sharma confirmed that the Himachal-Mumbai match, originally scheduled at Dharamshala, has been moved to Luhnu Ground in Bilaspur. The move, he said, would give the association additional time to prepare the Dharamshala outfield for the November 2 fixture.

Dharamshala Outfield Has Faced Concerns Before

The condition of the Dharamshala outfield has been a concern for the HPCA in the past as well. A proposed multi-day match involving the India-A and Australia-A women’s teams had previously been shifted from Dharamshala to Mohali because of concerns over the playing surface.

Following that episode, special attention was given to improving the stadium’s ground conditions and strengthening the outfield. The latest damage caused by heavy and continuous rainfall has once again prompted the association to undertake restoration work.

Himachal to Begin Ranji Campaign Against Haryana

Himachal Pradesh will begin its Ranji Trophy campaign with an away match against Haryana in Rohtak on October 11.

The team’s schedule will then take it to Bilaspur for the October 18 encounter against Mumbai. The side will subsequently face Chandigarh before returning to the Dharamshala schedule, with the match against Rajasthan proposed from November 2.