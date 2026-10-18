Hamirpur Government College Tops Himachal’s Internal Ranking, RKMV Second and Sanjauli Third

Shimla: Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Memorial Government College, Hamirpur, has secured the first position in Tier-1 of the internal ranking of government degree and Sanskrit colleges in Himachal Pradesh for the 2025-26 academic session. Rajkiya Kanya Mahavidyalaya (RKMV), Shimla, ranked second, while the Centre of Excellence Government College, Sanjauli, secured third place.

The rankings have been released by the Directorate of Higher Education, Himachal Pradesh, based on a total assessment of 1,100 points. The evaluation process included online self-assessment reports submitted by colleges and on-site inspections of selected institutions.

In the spot evaluation, Hamirpur College scored 1,034.5 points, followed by RKMV with 1,020 points and Sanjauli College with 1,018 points, highlighting the competition among the state’s leading government institutions.

Govind Ballabh Pant Memorial Government College, Rampur Bushahr, secured fourth position with 1,016.5 points, while Vallabh Government College, Mandi, ranked fifth with 1,004 points.

Rajiv Gandhi Government College, Chaura Maidan, scored 974.5 points, while Swami Vivekananda Government College, Ghumarwin, secured 955 points. In the online assessment rankings, Maharana Pratap PG College, Amb, stood eighth, Seema College ninth and Bilaspur College tenth.

Theog College Leads Tier-2

In Tier-2, Government College, Theog, secured the top position with 980 points. Government College, Bhoranj, ranked second after scoring 973 points in the spot evaluation, while Atal Bihari Vajpayee Government Degree College, Sunni, secured third place with 932.5 points.

Government College, Arki, ranked fourth with 928 points, followed by Lal Bahadur Shastri Government College, Saraswati Nagar, in fifth place with 913.5 points. Banjar College and Sant Dhangu Wala Gujjar Government College, Beetan, secured sixth and seventh positions, respectively.

Sangrah College Tops Tier-3

Government College, Sangrah, in Sirmaur district, emerged as the top-performing institution in Tier-3 with 955 points. The college also scored 953 points in the online assessment.

Government College, Dhaneta, in Hamirpur district, secured second position with 815 points, followed by Government College, Dadlaghat, in Solan district, with 804 points.

Government College, Haripurdhar, ranked fourth with 785 points, while Sarahan College secured fifth place with 773 points. Dharampur College scored 757 points, and Shivnagar College in Kangra district received 709 points.

According to the Directorate of Higher Education, the rankings are based on self-evaluation reports submitted online by the institutions, supplemented by spot inspections of selected colleges. Colleges not selected for on-site evaluation were assessed by a screening committee on the basis of their online reports.

How Colleges Are Classified

The Directorate has divided government colleges into three tiers according to student enrolment:

Tier-1: Colleges with more than 1,000 students.

Tier-2: Colleges with more than 500 students.

Tier-3: Colleges with 500 or fewer students.

The internal ranking exercise is intended to assess institutional performance and provide a comparative picture of the quality and functioning of government colleges across Himachal Pradesh.