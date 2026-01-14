The Himachal Pradesh Horticulture Directorate has ordered a detailed inquiry after uncovering a worrying instance of illegal fruit sapling sales being promoted through social media platforms. Officials say that advertisements on WhatsApp and Facebook pages, including ones named “Apple Music” and “Confession,” are offering fruit saplings for sale without proper authorisation, violating state nursery laws.

Under the Himachal Pradesh Fruit Nursery Registration and Regulation Act, 2015, and the Rules of 2020, the production and sale of fruit saplings are strictly regulated. Only nurseries registered with the Directorate and holding valid licenses can legally sell planting material. The social media platforms in question are not registered under the Act, and neither the individual nor the organisation promoting saplings possesses a nursery license or a budwood license, both mandatory for legal trade.

Dr. B.S. Negi, Senior Plant Protection Officer at the Horticulture Directorate, has taken a firm stance. He has instructed the Deputy Director of Horticulture, Shimla district, to conduct a factual inquiry into the matter and to submit a comprehensive report to the Directorate within 15 days. Officials say the investigation will establish whether the online activities breach the provisions of the Act and Rules.

As per Section 3(1) of the Act, no person shall produce or sell fruit saplings without registration and a valid license issued by the competent authority. Additionally, Section 3(4) specifies that planting material may only be sourced from registered and licensed budwood banks. The Directorate has clarified that the social media-based advertisers do not comply with these legal requirements.

If the inquiry confirms violations, strict legal action will be taken against those responsible, officials say.

The Horticulture Department has also issued an appeal to farmers and orchard owners across the state. Growers have been warned to be cautious when purchasing fruit saplings and to buy only from registered and licensed nurseries. The department stressed that responding to unauthorised advertisements on WhatsApp or Facebook could lead to the purchase of substandard or illegal planting material, potentially harming orchards and affecting productivity.

Farmers and fruit growers have been advised to verify nursery credentials before purchasing saplings to ensure compliance with the law and safeguard their orchards.