The Himachal Pradesh Government has initiated the process to fill 300 Panchayat Secretary posts in the Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Department. The proposal, prepared after Cabinet approval, has been sent to the Finance Department for further action.

According to officials, the recruitment will be carried out on a job-training basis as per government guidelines. The selected candidates will serve on a job-training basis for two years before being regularised. This move aims to strengthen administrative efficiency and accelerate the implementation of development schemes at the grassroots level.

Currently, there are 899 Panchayat Secretary posts lying vacant in various development blocks across the state. Due to the shortage, many secretaries are handling the workload of two to three panchayats simultaneously, affecting the smooth execution of rural development programmes.

The government plans to fill the vacancies in a phased manner, beginning with 300 posts across different Panchayat development blocks. Officials believe this recruitment will not only improve administrative functioning in villages but also provide much-needed employment opportunities to thousands of youth in Himachal Pradesh who have been waiting for government jobs for a long time.

The Panchayat Secretary is considered the backbone of the rural governance system, playing a crucial role in coordinating government schemes, maintaining records, and ensuring proper delivery of welfare initiatives at the village level.

With the recruitment process underway, the Rural Development Department hopes to address the staff shortage that has long hindered effective local governance and the timely implementation of developmental activities in the state’s rural areas.