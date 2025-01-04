Exhicon Events Media Solutions Limited has raised ₹140.93 crore through the allotment of 44,74,000 convertible warrants on a preferential basis. The issuance, priced at ₹315 per warrant, was approved during the company’s board meeting on January 2, 2025. This allotment, involving over 50 non-promoter investors, adheres to Chapter V of the SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, and the Companies Act, 2013.

The funds were raised for new business acquisitions, the development of multipurpose event venues, and meeting working capital requirements. These initiatives are aimed at strengthening Exhicon’s operational capabilities and driving sustained growth in the competitive events and media industry.

Exhicon has maintained a net zero debt status and demonstrated consistent financial growth over the past three years. This performance highlights the company’s effective strategies and its focus on delivering value to stakeholders.

In the last 18 months, the company has acquired majority or full equity stakes in eight firms across India and the UAE, significantly enhancing its capabilities in the exhibition and event services sector. These acquisitions reflect Exhicon’s commitment to expanding its footprint and creating a robust value chain in the industry.

Commenting on the development, M.Q. Syed, Chairman and Managing Director of Exhicon Group, said: “This successful capital raise underscores the confidence our existing investors place in Exhicon’s listed entity’s growth trajectory and financial resilience. Our strong operational performance, global network, and strategic investments in acquisitions position us well to capitalize on the immense MICE industry opportunities. This funding will further strengthen our balance sheet and fuel our ambitious growth plans.”

The company’s focus on both organic and inorganic growth strategies, combined with its global network and operational excellence, places it in a strong position to leverage emerging opportunities in the MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) sector.

With this fundraising, Exhicon Events Media Solutions aims to accelerate its growth trajectory and cement its leadership in the events and media solutions industry.