Himachal Pradesh is set to provide a new platform for products made by convicted and undertrial prisoners, taking their craftsmanship to a global audience. The jail administration has initiated steps to offer these products on an online platform, allowing people from across India and abroad to purchase items crafted by the inmates. The initiative aims to give international recognition to the work of prisoners while also providing them with a source of income.

The administration is preparing to partner with major e-commerce companies, enabling the sale of items such as handloom products, bakery goods, welding crafts, and dairy farming products. People will soon be able to buy traditionally crafted Khadi products from the comfort of their homes. This move is expected to not only highlight the prisoners’ skills but also offer them meaningful rehabilitation opportunities by providing a sustainable source of livelihood.

In prisons across Himachal Pradesh, including the Central Jail in Kanda and Nahan, around 200 male and female inmates are involved in producing a wide variety of goods. These range from furniture like chairs, tables, cupboards, and book racks to handloom products such as Kullu-design shawls, stoles, jackets, sweaters, woollen socks, Himachali caps, and blankets. The bakery industry, operating under the brand ‘Himkara,’ sells chocolates, bread, biscuits, cakes, pastries, and other items through Himkara stores.

A major highlight is that many of these handloom products have been awarded the prestigious Handloom Mark by the Central Government. Sold at prices lower than market rates, these products are now being prepped for international sale, further boosting their visibility and market reach.

Director General of Police, Jail, SR Ojha emphasized the focus on reforming prisoners by involving them in creative and income-generating activities while incarcerated. “Prisoners are not just confined to the jail; they are given the opportunity to learn new skills and earn a livelihood, which will benefit them after their release,” he said, adding that online sales are a major step forward in this direction.

The efforts are part of the Har Hath Kaam Yojana, launched in 2016-17, which provides prisoners with employment opportunities. The jail administration has established enterprises such as bakeries, tailoring units, welding shops, dairy farming, and laundry services under this scheme. These activities are managed systematically through the Himkara Unnayan Samiti, ensuring that prisoners can work based on their interests and skills.

From 2016 to 2024, 4,603 prisoners have collectively earned a salary of Rs 10.90 crore. The jail administration’s turnover from these enterprises has reached Rs 32.35 crore, with the highest turnover of Rs 6.17 crore recorded in the 2022-23 financial year. During the same period, prisoners earned their highest collective salary of Rs 4.69 crore.

The jail department’s move to take prisoner-made products online is seen as a significant step toward integrating inmates into productive society while ensuring their economic empowerment.