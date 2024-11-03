In a significant move to prevent landslides and ensure safer travel on the Kalka-Shimla National Highway 5, a crate wire mesh is being laid along the stretch from Parwanoo to Shimla. This initiative aims to stabilize the mountains and prevent stones and debris from falling onto the highway, which has been a persistent issue, especially during the rainy season. The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has awarded the contract for this work to SRM Company, which will implement the project at 42 highly sensitive sites.

SRM Company has already commenced work at 10 locations, with plans to cover all the designated areas gradually. Project Manager Ajit Kumar stated, “By laying a mesh of wire crate, stones and debris will be prevented from cracking. Barricades have been placed on the road to mitigate the risk of landslides while the work is ongoing.” He assured that despite the ongoing construction, no roads have been diverted, though one-way traffic has been implemented in certain sections to ensure safety.

This technology, previously used on the Parwanoo-Panchkula Himalayan Expressway, has successfully stabilised mountains in areas like Manali and Kinnaur. The installation process begins with drilling into the mountains, followed by anchoring the crate wire mesh to secure loose rocks and prevent landslides.

The need for this intervention became particularly urgent after last year’s heavy rains caused severe landslides, leaving drivers and commuters vulnerable to falling debris. A drone survey conducted by NHAI identified 42 critical spots, including Datyar, Koti, Jabli, Sanwara, and several areas along the Barog bypass and Shamlech tunnel, which have been labelled “black spots” due to frequent landslides.

The first phase of the four-lane construction from Parwanoo to Solan is nearing completion, but it has raised concerns about the direct cutting of mountains, which has increased the risk of landslides. NHAI’s adoption of crate wire technology is expected to minimize these risks and enhance the safety of travellers along the route. The entire project, aimed at protecting the mountains from Parwanoo to Solan, is slated to be completed within the next two years.

Once completed, the project is expected to significantly reduce landslide-related incidents, making travel on the Kalka-Shimla Highway much safer and more reliable year-round.