In a promising development, the Ex-Servicemen Directorate Hamirpur has announced a recruitment drive offering 1,343 job openings. These positions are exclusively reserved for ex-servicemen, dependents of war martyrs, and widows of fallen heroes, allowing them to build a stable and prosperous future.

The vacancies span various departments, encompassing crucial sectors such as health, education, technical roles, and more. By filling these positions, the directorate aims to address workforce gaps and provide deserving individuals with opportunities for professional growth and stability.

To ensure a fair and transparent selection process, the directorate has opted for an interview-based approach. The interviews will be conducted from July 3 to October 30, giving eligible candidates ample time to prepare and showcase their skills and qualifications. Brigadier Madan Sheel, the director of the Ex-Servicemen Directorate, emphasized that the recruitment drive primarily focuses on category three and four vacancies.

For the convenience of applicants, the detailed interview schedule can be accessed through the official website of the Ex-Servicemen Directorate, ensuring easy and timely information dissemination.

The interview process will encompass a diverse range of positions, catering to the specific skill sets and expertise of the applicants. From senior doctors, HRTC drivers, and statistical assistants to community health officers, dental mechanics, and staff nurses, a wide array of roles will be assessed during the interviews. Technical positions, including junior coaches, civil engineers, and sub-fire officers, will also be included in the recruitment drive.