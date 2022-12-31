Shimla: Himachal Pradesh get Central funding of ₹ 42 crores under PM GatiShakti-related expenditure of ‘Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment 2022-23’ from the Union department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the assistance will go a long way in boosting industrial activities in the State.

The Chief Minister said the State Government had sent four projects amounting to ₹ 84 crores for Central assistance, keeping in view logistics connectivity and industrial development in the state. The screening committee of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has approved three projects of ₹ 42 crores.

He said that one of the flagship projects under this scheme is setting up an IT Park at Rakh (Nagri) in Palampur Tehsil of District Kangra. He said that airport connectivity and climate are highly suitable for IT–enabled industries in the area. The total cost of the project would be ₹ 35 crores.

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has directed the Industries Department to increase the size of the park from 250 kanal to at least 1000 kanal so that economies of scale could be encashed for generating employment for local youth.

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu asked the Director, Industries, Rakesh Prajapati to visit the identified sites and initiate the process of setting up the IT Park. He said that it would create employment opportunities for the people of Himachal Pradesh in the field of IT & ITES.