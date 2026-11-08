No More Lengthy Paperwork: Himachal Teachers’ ACRs to Go Online

Shimla: Thousands of teachers working in government schools across Himachal Pradesh may soon get relief from the cumbersome paperwork involved in preparing their Annual Confidential Reports (ACRs), as the Education Department has developed specialised software to shift the entire process online.

The department has sought government approval for implementing the new system. Once approval is granted, the facility will be rolled out in a phased manner across the state.

The initiative is expected to benefit thousands of Junior Basic Training (JBT) teachers, Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs) and school lecturers, who currently have to fill out lengthy ACR forms running into eight to nine pages and submit them to different departmental offices every year.

Under the proposed arrangement, teachers will be able to fill in and submit their ACRs through an online portal. The reports will subsequently be forwarded electronically to the concerned authorities for evaluation and verification. This will eliminate the need for physical documents and repeated visits to departmental offices, saving considerable time and effort for teachers.

The new system is also expected to simplify the process for officials responsible for examining and verifying the reports. By digitising the entire procedure, the department aims to improve administrative efficiency, reduce delays and bring greater transparency to the annual assessment process.

An Annual Confidential Report is an important official document that evaluates a government employee’s performance and professional conduct over the course of a year. For teachers, the assessment covers academic contributions, discharge of assigned responsibilities, work practices, adherence to discipline and performance in fulfilling departmental duties.

Once implemented, the digital system will mark a significant step towards reducing paperwork and modernising administrative functioning in the Himachal Pradesh Education Department, while making the annual performance assessment process more convenient for thousands of government school teachers.