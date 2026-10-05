Bilaspur/Manali: Security arrangements have been intensified across Bilaspur and Kullu districts ahead of President Droupadi Murmu’s three-day visit to Himachal Pradesh, beginning Tuesday, October 6. The President’s itinerary will cover Bilaspur, Manali, Hidimba Temple and the Atal Tunnel, with extensive security and traffic arrangements put in place along her routes.

The visit will begin with President Murmu attending the first convocation ceremony of AIIMS Bilaspur, where she will confer degrees on trainee doctors. Union Health Minister JP Nadda is also expected to attend the event.

Following the Bilaspur programme, the President will travel to Manali for an overnight stay. On October 7, she is scheduled to visit the Hidimba Mata Temple and Atal Tunnel (Rohtang) before departing Himachal Pradesh for Delhi on the morning of October 8.

Security intensified in Bilaspur

Security forces have been deployed at AIIMS Bilaspur and along the routes expected to be used by the presidential convoy. Security checks and route inspections have been carried out at important locations to ensure smooth movement of the President.

Traffic is likely to be temporarily stopped or regulated at several points when the convoy passes. Special arrangements have also been made around Ghagas and Jabli, with restrictions on the movement of heavy vehicles during specified periods.

The administration has appealed to motorists to follow traffic advisories and cooperate with police personnel deployed along the routes.

Major traffic restrictions around Atal Tunnel

The President’s visit to the Atal Tunnel has prompted significant changes to traffic arrangements in the Rohtang-Manali sector. The movement of heavy vehicles towards Atal Tunnel will be prohibited from 8 pm on October 6 until 12 noon on October 7. On October 7, movement of all types of vehicles from Palchan towards Atal Tunnel-Rohtang will also be restricted as part of the security arrangements.

The restrictions are particularly important for tourists planning to travel towards Solang Nala, Atal Tunnel and areas beyond Rohtang. Visitors have been advised to plan their journeys accordingly and avoid restricted routes during the specified period.

Traffic restrictions will also remain in force in parts of Manali. The movement of heavy vehicles from Rambagh towards Hadimba Temple and Old Manali will be restricted from October 6 to October 8.

The restrictions could affect the movement of goods vehicles and other commercial traffic. Drivers have been advised to follow instructions issued by traffic police and avoid restricted routes unless authorised.

With October witnessing considerable tourist movement in Kullu-Manali, the administration has urged visitors and local residents to remain alert to traffic advisories. Temporary stoppages and diversions may be implemented whenever the President’s convoy is on the move.

Emergency vehicles, including ambulances, fire tenders, police and security vehicles, will be permitted to move as required. Vehicles authorised under the President’s security arrangements will also be allowed to operate according to established protocols.

Tourists advised to plan travel

The administration has begun informing residents, transport operators and tourists about the restrictions so that travel plans can be adjusted in advance.

Tourists intending to visit Manali, Solang Nala, Hidimba Temple or Atal Tunnel on October 6 and 7 have been advised to check the latest traffic instructions and cooperate with security personnel.

With the presidential visit covering key destinations across Bilaspur and Kullu, security agencies and district administrations have put in place a coordinated security and traffic plan aimed at ensuring the President’s programme proceeds smoothly while minimising disruption to regular traffic.