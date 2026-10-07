Bilaspur: President Droupadi Murmu conferred degrees on the first graduating batch of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bilaspur, during the institute’s first convocation ceremony, marking a significant milestone in the development of the premier medical institution in Himachal Pradesh.

A total of 92 students received their degrees during the convocation. The graduating batch included 43 MBBS students, 26 BSc Honours Nursing students, nine BSc Allied Healthcare students and 14 MD/MS students.

The President also presented Gold Medals to meritorious students across different disciplines for their outstanding academic performance. The awardees included Sagarika and Rakshit Vashishth in MBBS, Bhawna Thakral in BSc Allied Healthcare Science, Bhavya Malhotra in BSc Honours Nursing and Prateek Goel in MD, Community and Family Medicine.

Congratulating the graduating students, their parents, guardians and teachers, President Murmu said the first convocation marked an important milestone in the growth of AIIMS Bilaspur and its expanding role in medical education, healthcare and research.

Governor Kavinder Gupta expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership and commitment to strengthening healthcare and medical education in Himachal Pradesh. He said AIIMS Bilaspur had emerged as a premier institution providing advanced healthcare services while simultaneously promoting medical education and research.

He also appreciated the faculty members, doctors, officers and staff for their contribution towards developing AIIMS Bilaspur into a strong centre for medical education, healthcare and research in a relatively short period.

Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Jagat Prakash Nadda expressed happiness at witnessing the inaugural batch of AIIMS Bilaspur complete its academic journey.

Highlighting the expansion of the AIIMS network in the country, Nadda said that while India had only one AIIMS for several decades, 16 new AIIMS have been established over the last 12 years.

He urged the graduating students to uphold the reputation of AIIMS Bilaspur and carry forward the institution’s values of excellence, professionalism and service throughout their careers.