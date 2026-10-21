Shimla: Taxi operators in Himachal Pradesh have received significant relief, with the state government issuing orders to extend the validity of basic taxi permits to 15 years. The decision is expected to reduce the burden of frequent permit renewals, saving operators both time and money.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri said orders regarding the extension of the validity of basic taxi permits had been issued. The move follows the extension of validity provisions under the All India Tourist Permit (AITP) and is aimed at providing greater convenience to taxi operators across the state.

The extended validity will help operators avoid repeated renewal procedures and plan their vehicle operations more efficiently. The decision is particularly significant for Himachal Pradesh, where the taxi industry plays a vital role in supporting tourism and providing transport facilities to visitors.

A large number of taxis operate in popular tourist destinations such as Shimla, Manali and Dharamshala, catering to the daily movement of tourists. The sector also provides livelihood opportunities to thousands of people directly and indirectly associated with tourism.

Welcoming the decision, Taxi operators, said the AITP notification and the extension of basic taxi permit validity would provide much-needed relief to taxi operators. The move is expected to ease administrative formalities and reduce the recurring expenses associated with permit renewals.