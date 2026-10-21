Wednesday, 21 October 2026Wed, 21 Oct 2026
Offbeat

Himachal Extends Basic Taxi Permit Validity to 15 Years

By Rahul Bhandari 1 min read

Shimla: Taxi operators in Himachal Pradesh have received significant relief, with the state government issuing orders to extend the validity of basic taxi permits to 15 years. The decision is expected to reduce the burden of frequent permit renewals, saving operators both time and money.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri said orders regarding the extension of the validity of basic taxi permits had been issued. The move follows the extension of validity provisions under the All India Tourist Permit (AITP) and is aimed at providing greater convenience to taxi operators across the state.

The extended validity will help operators avoid repeated renewal procedures and plan their vehicle operations more efficiently. The decision is particularly significant for Himachal Pradesh, where the taxi industry plays a vital role in supporting tourism and providing transport facilities to visitors.

A large number of taxis operate in popular tourist destinations such as Shimla, Manali and Dharamshala, catering to the daily movement of tourists. The sector also provides livelihood opportunities to thousands of people directly and indirectly associated with tourism.

Welcoming the decision, Taxi operators, said the AITP notification and the extension of basic taxi permit validity would provide much-needed relief to taxi operators. The move is expected to ease administrative formalities and reduce the recurring expenses associated with permit renewals.

Rahul Bhandari

Boasting a rich and dynamic career of over 17 years in journalism, I proudly serve as the Founder, Promoter, and Editor of TheNewsHimachal. Beyond the mere statistics of my extensive coverage, my commitment lies in crafting insightful narratives that traverse the intricate landscapes of politics, socio-economics, education, and grassroots issues. TheNewsHimachal, under my editorial guidance, stands as a beacon of impactful journalism, contributing to informed discussions and catalyzing positive change. My journey encapsulates not just a number but a legacy of shaping meaningful stories that resonate deeply within and beyond the borders of Himachal Pradesh.

More on Offbeat

Spiti May Get All-Weather Road Connectivity Through Kunzum TunnelUPI MDR After Diwali: NPCI Defers RolloutIMF Raises India’s 2026 Growth Forecast to 7%, Sees Momentum Continuing in 2027Shimla Student Ritwik Sektoo Wins Brain of Himachal-2026

Read next