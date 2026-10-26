New Delhi: Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania has urged Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari to grant National Highway status to the strategic road connecting Draman, Sinhuta, Chuwari, Chamba, Tissa and Pangi, along with the construction of a tunnel between Chuwari and Chamba.

Pathania met Gadkari at his official residence in New Delhi and submitted a formal letter highlighting the strategic importance of the road for national security, connectivity and tourism. He requested the Union government to include the entire route in the proposed National Highway network rather than limiting the development proposal to selected stretches.

During the meeting, Pathania pointed out that the road was strategically important for the Indian Army’s divisional headquarters at Yol Cantonment near Dharamshala. He said the route could play a crucial role in the movement of troops and military equipment towards sensitive border areas in the event of any security emergency involving Pakistan or China.

Seeks Inclusion of Entire Route in National Highway Plan

Pathania informed Gadkari that the Chamba–Tissa–Bairagarh–Sach section was already under consideration by the Government of India for development through the General Reserve Engineer Force (GREF). However, he maintained that developing only this stretch would not fully meet the strategic and connectivity requirements of the region.

He requested the Centre to expand the proposal to include the Draman–Sinhuta–Chuwari–Chamba section via Jot, thereby ensuring that the entire corridor connecting Shahpur/Draman with the remote Pangi region receives consideration for National Highway status.

Pathania also highlighted that the road from Shahpur/Draman to Sinhuta, Chuwari and Chamba via Jot had already been widened with assistance from the World Bank and the Central Road Fund (CRF). He said much of the stretch had effectively been developed as a double-lane road, providing a foundation for further infrastructure improvements.

The Assembly Speaker said he had raised the matter with Gadkari several times in the past and had received assurances that the proposal would be considered in the public interest.

Gadkari said that the Central government was in the final stages of formulating a policy for declaring new National Highways. He assured the Speaker that the road proposal would be considered once the new guidelines and criteria were finalised.

Gadkari also acknowledged the strategic significance of the corridor for Chamba district and the country, Pathania said. The Union minister noted that improved connectivity would benefit the aspirational district of Chamba while supporting national security and tourism.

However, the road’s formal designation as a National Highway remains subject to the Centre’s policy framework and approval process.

Tunnel Between Chuwari and Chamba Expected to Improve Connectivity

Pathania also emphasised the need to construct a tunnel between Chuwari and Chamba as part of the proposed infrastructure development. The tunnel, along with improvements to the wider road corridor, could help reduce travel time and improve all-weather connectivity in the mountainous region.

He said the development of the route would make travel easier for local residents, tourists and security personnel, particularly those travelling from Gaggal Airport towards Chamba and the remote Pangi valley.

Improved road connectivity is considered important for Pangi, where mountainous terrain and difficult travel conditions can pose challenges for residents and essential services. The proposed corridor could also provide tourism-related benefits by improving access to Chamba’s destinations and adjoining areas.