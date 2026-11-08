Cancer Cases on the Rise in Himachal, Mortality Rate Higher Than National Average

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh is witnessing a steady rise in cancer cases, with nearly 10,000 new cases estimated every year and a mortality rate higher than the national average, raising concerns over inadequate early screening, limited specialised treatment facilities and lack of public awareness.

According to Dr. Naresh Purohit, Advisor to the National Cancer Control Programme, approximately 10,000 new cancer cases are reported annually in the state, while the cancer mortality rate stands at 9.5 per cent against the national average of 7.7 per cent. He expressed concern over the sharp increase in cases over the past decade and stressed the need for urgent intervention to strengthen cancer prevention and early detection.

Speaking to media ahead of National Cancer Awareness Day, Dr. Purohit identified the shortage of early screening facilities, limited access to specialised oncology services and inadequate public awareness as major challenges in tackling the disease.

Highlighting the scale of the problem, official estimates compiled under the Indian Council of Medical Research’s National Cancer Registry Programme indicate that the number of new cancer cases in Himachal Pradesh increased from 8,799 in 2020 to 9,566 in 2024. The estimated figures stood at 8,978 in 2021, 9,164 in 2022 and 9,373 in 2023, reflecting a consistent upward trend.

The estimated number of cancer-related deaths also increased from 4,856 in 2020 to 5,058 in 2022, according to figures presented by the Union Health Ministry in Parliament.

Dr. Purohit pointed out that delayed diagnosis remains a major concern, particularly in rural and geographically difficult areas. Patients from districts such as Chamba, Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti often face difficulties accessing timely diagnostic services and specialised treatment, resulting in many cases being detected only after the disease has advanced.

He observed that inadequate awareness about early symptoms, delays in seeking medical attention and the absence of a comprehensive prevention strategy were contributing to the growing challenge. He also emphasised the need to strengthen cancer screening at the grassroots level so that the disease can be identified and treated at an early stage.

In an important step towards improving cancer surveillance, the Himachal Pradesh government declared cancer a notifiable disease in September 2024. Under the notification, government and private hospitals, diagnostic laboratories and other healthcare institutions are required to report diagnosed cancer cases to designated authorities. The move was aimed at addressing gaps in cancer reporting and strengthening the state’s cancer registry system.

Dr. Purohit, who is also the principal investigator of the Association of Studies in Cancer Care, called for concrete measures to improve the situation. He suggested deploying mobile cancer screening vans in remote areas, introducing cancer awareness and prevention education in school curricula, and encouraging cancer survivors to share their experiences to remove social stigma and motivate people to seek timely medical assistance.

He stressed that a coordinated approach involving the government, healthcare institutions and communities was essential to address the growing cancer burden. Strengthening early screening, expanding specialised treatment facilities and improving public awareness, he said, would be crucial in reducing cancer-related deaths in the state.