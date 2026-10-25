Technical Flaws Delay Launch of 28 Panoramic Coaches on Kalka-Shimla Heritage Railway

Shimla: The introduction of 28 new panoramic coaches on the UNESCO World Heritage Kalka-Shimla railway line has been delayed after technical shortcomings were detected during inspections. The coaches, designed to provide passengers with a modern and comfortable travel experience on the historic narrow-gauge route, will not be put into service until the identified defects are rectified.

The coaches, which had arrived at the Kalka railway yard, are now being transported back to the Rail Coach Factory (RCF) in Kapurthala for necessary repairs. The process of shifting the coaches by road using specialised trucks has already begun.

According to railway sources, five of the 28 coaches have already been dispatched to Kapurthala, while arrangements are underway to transport the remaining coaches to the factory. The technical issues will be addressed there before the coaches undergo further testing and inspection.

Sources said several shortcomings were identified during an inspection by the Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety (CCRS). These reportedly include concerns regarding the cooling capacity of the air-conditioning system and other passenger amenities intended to enhance the travel experience.

The panoramic coaches were designed to offer passengers improved comfort and wider views of the picturesque Himalayan landscape along the Kalka-Shimla route, which is renowned for its scenic journey through tunnels, bridges and mountain stations.

However, the technical deficiencies have put their planned introduction on hold. The coaches will be considered for operational use only after the necessary repairs are completed and they successfully pass the required re-testing and clearance procedures.