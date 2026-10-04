Monsoon rainfall of 652.3 mm ranks 41st lowest in 125 years; rain and snowfall forecast from October 5 to 9

The Southwest monsoon officially withdrew from the entire state of Himachal Pradesh on Saturday, nine days later than its normal withdrawal date of September 25. The monsoon had arrived in the state on June 30 and covered the entire region by July 1, seven days later than its normal onset.

Despite the delayed onset and withdrawal, overall monsoon rainfall in Himachal Pradesh remained within the broader normal range, though the state recorded an 11 per cent deficit during the June-to-September season. Against the normal rainfall of 734.4 mm, the state received 652.3 mm this year.

According to the rainfall assessment, normal rainfall was recorded in Kinnaur, Una, Bilaspur, Kullu, Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, Shimla, Sirmaur and Solan. Hamirpur recorded deficient rainfall, while Lahaul-Spiti experienced scanty rainfall.

41st lowest rainfall in 125 years

The state’s 652.3 mm monsoon rainfall this year is the 41st lowest recorded in the past 125 years. Historical records show that the highest monsoon rainfall during the 1901–2026 period was 1,314.6 mm, recorded in 1922.

Over the last 29 years, the earliest monsoon onset in Himachal Pradesh was recorded on June 9, 2000, while the latest onset was on July 5, 2010.

In comparison, the monsoon arrived much earlier in 2025, entering Himachal Pradesh on June 20 and covering the entire state by June 24. It subsequently withdrew on September 29.

The rainfall figures for recent years show considerable fluctuations. The state received 1,022.5 mm in 2025, representing a surplus of 39 per cent, while rainfall was deficient by 18 per cent in 2024. In 2023, the state recorded 886 mm, 21 per cent above normal.

Monsoon rainfall in Himachal Pradesh

Year Actual Rainfall Deviation 2015 638.2 mm -16% 2016 623.9 mm -18% 2017 717.2 mm -6% 2018 927.0 mm +21% 2019 686.9 mm -10% 2020 567.4 mm -26% 2021 688.6 mm -10% 2022 716.2 mm -2% 2023 886.0 mm +21% 2024 600.8 mm -18% 2025 1,022.5 mm +39% 2026 652.3 mm -11%

366 people killed in rain-related incidents

Despite rainfall being below normal, the monsoon season resulted in significant loss of life and property across Himachal Pradesh.

According to Revenue Department data, 366 people lost their lives in various rain-related incidents during the monsoon, while 614 people were injured. Four people are still reported missing. In addition, 579 livestock died in rain-related disasters.

Rain, cloudbursts, flash floods and landslides completely destroyed 43 concrete houses and 101 mud houses. Another 161 concrete houses and 365 mud houses suffered partial damage.

Shimla recorded the highest number of fatalities at 23, followed by Chamba with 22 and Kangra with 19. Mandi and Lahaul-Spiti recorded 18 deaths each, while Sirmaur reported 16 fatalities.

Damage estimated at ₹3,412.80 crore

The total damage caused by cloudbursts, flash floods, landslides and other rain-related incidents across Himachal Pradesh has been estimated at ₹3,412.80 crore.

Roads and bridges suffered the maximum damage, estimated at ₹2,531.84 crore, with around 6,215 kilometres of roads affected.

The Jal Shakti sector also suffered extensive losses, with damage estimated at ₹385 crore. Around 4,784 drinking water schemes were affected during the monsoon.

Although the overall damage to public and private infrastructure was comparatively lower than during the monsoon seasons of 2023 and 2025, the state government is seeking additional assistance from the Centre for relief and rehabilitation in view of the loss of life, damage to houses and infrastructure.

Rain and snowfall forecast from October 5 to 9

With the Southwest monsoon having withdrawn, weather conditions in Himachal Pradesh are now expected to change under the influence of a Western Disturbance.

According to the Meteorological Centre, Shimla, light rain and snowfall are likely at some places on October 5. Light to moderate rain and snowfall are expected in several parts of the state from October 6 to 9.

The weather department has also issued an alert for lightning and strong winds, with speeds of 30–40 kmph, at isolated places in Una, Bilaspur, Chamba, Kangra, Shimla, Sirmaur and Solan districts on October 6 and 7.