Shimla: A fresh landslide on the busy Dhalli–Sanjauli bypass road triggered panic among commuters after loose boulders and a large volume of debris suddenly came crashing down onto the carriageway, bringing traffic to a halt in both directions.

The incident occurred when a section of the hillside gave way without much warning. Large rocks and loose material began rolling down towards the road, with debris falling dangerously close to moving vehicles. Several motorists reportedly had narrow escapes as they tried to move away from the falling material.

The landslide left a substantial quantity of mud, stones and boulders scattered across the road, effectively blocking traffic. Vehicles parked along the stretch also came under concern, although it was not immediately clear whether any vehicle had been trapped or buried beneath the debris.

The latest incident has once again highlighted the vulnerability of the Dhalli–Sanjauli bypass, an important road carrying traffic towards Kufri, Naldehra, Narkanda and other upper areas of Shimla.

Repeated landslides raise safety concerns; Construction and slope stability under scrutiny

The incident is not an isolated occurrence on the bypass. In June, a major landslide on the Dhalli–Sanjauli bypass brought traffic to a standstill after a large section of hillside collapsed onto the road. Mud, rocks, debris and uprooted deodar trees blocked the carriageway, forcing authorities to stop traffic in both directions.

Repeated slope failures have intensified concerns over the stability of the hillsides along the bypass. Locals have for long pointed to extensive hill cutting, excavation and construction activity in the surrounding area, arguing that disturbance of the natural slopes can increase the risk of rockfall and landslides.

However, the precise cause of the latest failure will need to be established through a technical assessment. The Dhalli–Sanjauli area has also witnessed increasing construction and infrastructure activity. In January 2026, structural cracks were reported in residential buildings near Sanjauli in connection with tunnelling work beneath the Chalaunthi bypass, following which several families were evacuated as a precaution.

More recently, residents have raised concerns about the proposed tunnel alignment through the Sanjauli area, calling for an independent technical assessment because of the area’s dense development and vulnerability.

The repeated incidents have therefore brought renewed attention to the need for proper slope stabilisation, drainage management and monitoring of vulnerable stretches along the bypass.

Commuters caught in a vulnerable corridor

For commuters, the biggest concern is the suddenness with which rocks and debris can descend onto the road. Unlike a gradual road subsidence or visible crack, falling boulders can give motorists very little time to react.

The latest incident, in which falling debris reportedly came down onto moving vehicles, has once again demonstrated the risk faced by motorists using the route. The presence of parked vehicles along the affected stretch has also added to concerns about possible damage or vehicles being trapped beneath the debris.