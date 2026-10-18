No Safe Haven for Drug Money: Nurpur Police Secure Asset-Freezing Order

Kangra: Intensifying its crackdown on drug trafficking, Himachal Pradesh Police have secured confirmation for freezing assets worth approximately ₹74.12 lakh in a narcotics-related case investigated by Police District Nurpur. The action aims to target the financial networks allegedly linked to the illegal drug trade and prevent offenders from benefiting from its proceeds.

According to a police spokesperson, the action followed the arrest of an accused in a case involving a commercial quantity of narcotic substances. Nurpur Police subsequently conducted a detailed financial investigation to identify assets associated with the accused and examine the sources of funds used to acquire them.

Based on the findings, proceedings were initiated under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act to freeze the identified assets.

Seven Shops, Residential Building and Tractor Frozen

The assets include a two-storey residential building-cum-shopping complex comprising seven shops at Village Labh, Post Office Makrahan, Tehsil Jawali, in Kangra district. The property has an assessed value of approximately ₹68.99 lakh.

The second asset is a tractor bearing registration number HP38F6433, purchased in 2019 for approximately ₹5.13 lakh. The combined value of the two assets is approximately ₹74.12 lakh.

Police Station Jawali issued a freezing order under Section 68F(1) of the NDPS Act on September 18, 2026, and forwarded it to the Competent Authority in New Delhi for confirmation.

On October 15, 2026, the Competent Authority and Administrator under SAFEM(FOP)A and the NDPS Act confirmed the freezing of the identified assets under Section 68F(2) of the Act.

During the proceedings, the authorities examined documents relating to the acquisition of the assets, including income-tax returns, bank statements and other supporting records.

According to the police, sufficient documentary evidence establishing the source of funds used to purchase the tractor in 2019 was not furnished. The income-tax returns submitted for the financial years 2023–24 to 2026–27 were also deemed insufficient to establish the source of funds for the purchase.

Consequently, the freezing of the tractor was also confirmed by the Competent Authority.

Assets Worth ₹30.70 Crore Frozen So Far

The police spokesperson said Nurpur Police were pursuing a comprehensive strategy against drug trafficking that extends beyond the seizure of narcotics and the arrest of accused persons to include financial investigations and action against assets allegedly linked to the illegal trade.

Under this campaign, assets worth approximately ₹30.70 crore have so far been seized following confirmation by the Competent Authority, the spokesperson said.

The police emphasised that targeting the financial resources of drug traffickers is a crucial part of the anti-drug campaign, as it helps disrupt the economic networks sustaining the illicit trade and prevents offenders from benefiting from illegal proceeds.

Police Appeal for Public Cooperation

The spokesperson urged members of the public to share information about drug trafficking, the illegal sale and distribution of narcotic substances, and assets suspected to have been acquired through the proceeds of such activities.

He said public cooperation was essential to dismantling drug trafficking networks and achieving the collective goal of a drug-free society.