Shimla: The Shimla district police have intensified their crackdown on drunk driving, with 2,125 drivers challaned for driving under the influence of alcohol till September 15 this year. Nearly 60 per cent of the total challans were issued within Shimla city, highlighting the prevalence of drunk-driving cases in the urban area.

According to police data, Shimla city has recorded considerably more drunk-driving cases than the rural areas of the district. Police officials, however, pointed out that the higher number of cases in the city could also be linked to regular checking and increased enforcement in and around Shimla.

The district police have been conducting a continuous campaign against drunk driving to prevent road accidents. Police teams are carrying out checking at various locations, particularly during the night, and using breath analysers to detect motorists driving under the influence of alcohol.

By September 15, a total of 2,125 challans had been issued across Shimla district. Along with issuing challans, the police have forwarded recommendations for suspension of the driving licences of offenders to the concerned Regional Licensing Authorities (RLAs).

After Shimla city, Rampur and Jhakri have also reported a significant number of drunk-driving cases, according to police data.

Night checks stepped up

To curb accidents caused by drunk driving, special night-time checking operations are being conducted at various locations. During these drives, vehicles suspected of being driven by intoxicated motorists are stopped and drivers are tested using breathalyzers.

Police spokesperson said that police were taking regular action against drunk drivers and conducting checks at night as part of the ongoing enforcement campaign. He appealed to people not to drive after consuming alcohol.

Police officials said drunk driving poses a serious risk not only to the person behind the wheel but also to passengers, pedestrians and other motorists. A moment of irresponsible driving can result in serious accidents and loss of life.

Driving under the influence of alcohol or intoxicating substances is a punishable offence under the Motor Vehicles Act, with provisions for fines and imprisonment. Repeated violations can also result in action against the offender’s driving licence. Directions have also been issued that persons who, while under the influence of alcohol, misbehave with or engage in a quarrel with police personnel should be medically examined and dealt with according to law.

The police have advised motorists to exercise greater responsibility and avoid driving after drinking. While strict enforcement and penalties remain important, officials stressed that awareness, responsible behaviour and adherence to road-safety norms are equally essential to reducing drunk-driving incidents and preventing avoidable accidents in Shimla district.