Himachal Holds State-Level Marathon to Spread HIV/AIDS Awareness

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh State AIDS Control Society organised the fourth edition of the state-level ‘Red Run’ marathon at Peterhof in Shimla to raise awareness about HIV/AIDS, dispel misconceptions surrounding the infection and promote sensitivity towards people living with HIV.

The event, held under the theme ‘Youth for HIV and STI’, also aimed to encourage young people to adopt healthy lifestyles and stay away from substance abuse. Director of Health Services Dr Gopal Beri, who attended the event as the chief guest, flagged off the marathon, which featured separate categories for men and women.

A total of 70 participants from seven districts—Shimla, Bilaspur, Mandi, Solan, Kangra, Una and Hamirpur—participated in the event. The marathon was organised along the route from Peterhof to the Chief Telegraph Office (CTO).

The Red Run is an initiative of the National AIDS Control Organization (NACO), implemented through Red Ribbon Clubs in colleges. The programme seeks to engage young people in spreading awareness about HIV/AIDS, promoting preventive measures and challenging the stigma and discrimination faced by people living with HIV.

Officials highlighted the importance of accurate information and collective participation in addressing the challenges associated with HIV/AIDS and sexually transmitted infections (STIs).

The event also focused on the health risks associated with injecting drug use. Sharing contaminated needles and syringes can transmit HIV, Hepatitis B and Hepatitis C, making awareness, preventive measures and access to treatment essential components of public health efforts.

The state government is undertaking awareness campaigns to educate young people about these risks and discourage substance abuse, particularly the use of injectable drugs. Screening and testing facilities are also being provided across Himachal Pradesh to support early detection and timely treatment.

Counselling and Opioid Substitution Therapy (OST) services are being offered to people who use opioids. According to the information shared at the event, OST services are available through 20 centres across nine districts: Una, Shimla, Hamirpur, Chamba, Kangra, Sirmaur, Bilaspur, Kullu and Mandi.

In the men’s category, Jatin from Shimla secured first place, followed by Dhruv, also from Shimla, in second place. Aryan from Hamirpur finished third.

In the women’s category, Shivali from Hamirpur won first place, while Kumari Ravina from Una secured second position. Rashi from Hamirpur finished third.

Four participants—two boys and two girls—selected from the state-level competition will represent Himachal Pradesh at the national Red Run marathon scheduled to be held in Patna, Bihar, on November 3, 2026.