Shimla: Allegations of irregularities in the recruitment process for an Assistant Manager at the Himachal Pradesh State Cooperative Bank in January 2023 have prompted a vigilance investigation. The complaint, filed by one of the directors of the bank, accuses Chairman Devendra Shyam and Managing Director Shravan Manta of bypassing established rules and engaging in favouritism during the selection process.

As per sources, the complainant has alleged that the signatures of Directors were sought on a blank document related to the recruitment and raised concerns about bias in the personal interview stage. Sources indicate that the complaint highlights favouritism as a key factor in the recruitment process.

The Vigilance Bureau escalated the matter to senior government officials, leading to a directive for a detailed investigation. Vigilance IG Bimal Gupta confirmed the development, stating, “All necessary records will be collected from the bank to ensure a thorough and impartial inquiry.”

Bank Chairman Devendra Shyam has denied the allegations, calling them unfounded. “The complaint lacks any factual basis. All recruitments have been conducted according to established rules, and the bank management is fully prepared to cooperate with the vigilance investigation,” he said.

The state government has also sought a comprehensive report on the issue. Vigilance teams are expected to visit the bank’s offices soon to collect records and verify the claims.

The allegations have raised questions about transparency in the bank’s recruitment processes, with the government assuring a fair and impartial investigation to address any discrepancies.