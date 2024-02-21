BJP Reacts Swiftly: Congress Infighting Becomes Fodder for Opposition Criticism

Shimla – In a bold move, Congress MLA Rajendra Rana has once again utilized social media as a platform to voice concerns over unfulfilled promises made by the government. Through a Facebook post on Wednesday, Rana urged the government to adhere to “Rajdharma,” emphasizing the need to prioritize the youth and fulfil the commitments made during the elections.

राजधर्म तो निभाना होगा

युवाओं को आगे लाना होगा

किए थे वादे जो जनता से अपनी

उस जनता का कर्ज चुकाना होगा — Rajinder Rana (@Rajinderrana999) February 21, 2024

Former minister Sudhir Sharma joined the discourse by commenting on Rana’s post, sharing a couplet from Tulsidasji. The verse highlighted the importance of leadership resembling a mouth that, while eating alone, nourishes the entire body with discretion. Dissatisfaction with the government among both Rana and Sharma has been steadily growing.

On Tuesday, Rajendra Rana and Sudhir Sharma met with candidates protesting for the declaration of recruitment results for JOA (IT) post code 817 and Drawing Master post code 980 since February 9 at Chaura Maidan in Shimla. During the meeting, the MLAs engaged with the candidates, assuring them of raising their demands in the Assembly House. Rana also addressed the issue of compassionate jobs within the House.

Speaking about the encounter, Rana stated, “Met JOA IT candidates sitting on protest in Shimla today with Dharamshala MLA Sudhir Sharma ji and assured to keep the voice of these candidates in front of the government and urge the government to withdraw the result of postcode 817 soon.”

Seizing the opportunity, the opposition BJP took a dig at the Congress party, with spokesperson Chetan Bragta remarking that the Congress party has made its internal differences public. The growing discontent within the Congress ranks may signal a challenging time for the party as it faces criticism from both within and outside.

As the political drama unfolds, the BJP appears to be using this internal dissent within the Congress as ammunition to criticize the party’s ability to govern effectively. The rift within the Congress is now on public display, and the opposition is quick to point out the apparent disarray within the ruling party.