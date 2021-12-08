Shimla: General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) has killed in an IAF chopper crash. IAF Copper crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

“With deep regret, it has now been ascertained that General Bipin Rawat, Mrs Madhulika Rawat and 11 other persons on board have died in the unfortunate accident,” the Indian Force said in a tweet.

The crash happened at a distance of about 10 km from the helipad where it was to land.

General Rawat was on a visit to Defence Services Staff College, Wellington (Nilgiri Hills) to address the faculty and student officers of the Staff Course today.

President of India Ram Nath Kovind condoled the death of General Bipin Rawat. In his tweet, he said that the nation has lost one of its bravest sons.

PM Narender Modi has also condoled the death of General Rawat. In a series of tweets, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that General Bipin Rawat was an outstanding soldier and a true patriot.

“He greatly contributed to modernising our armed forces and security apparatus. His insights and perspectives on strategic matters were exceptional. His passing away has saddened me deeply,” Prime Minister Modi wrote.

Himachal Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur have also expressed deep grief over the demise of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife and other personnel of the Armed Forces.