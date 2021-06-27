Una: Mining activities in rivers and streams in the Una district are set to be banned from July 1 onwards. The ban will remain effective till September 15.

As per the orders of the Mining Department, mining activities will be completely prohibited in the Som Badhra river and its tributaries. The decision has been taken by considering the monsoon season.

This order will also be applicable to the leaseholders authorized for mining across the district. A provision has also been made for legal action for non-compliance with the instructions issued by the Department.

Recently, a five-member panel constituted by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) visited Una district to probe the accusations of illegal mining in Som Bhadra river. The pannel was headed by former judge of Punjab and Haryana High Court Justice Jasbir Singh. The panel had saught a report on illegal mining.

The report of this matter is being prepared by the Mining Department. District Mining Officer Neeraj Kant bas said that the report will be submitted by the department to the NGT panel within a week.