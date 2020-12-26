Shimla: Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur termed his government’s three-year tenure, an excellent one with notable achievement despite the Covid-19 crisis.

“In real sense owing to the pandemic, amidst three years, we were provided an opportunity to work only for two years,” he said.

Addressing media persons here on Saturday, Jai Ram Thakur on the eve of completion of three-years in office said, “Covid-19 pandemic was not for the Himachal Pradesh alone, each and every country in the world was affected, however undaunted we did not let the wheel of development stop and went ahead with inauguration and foundation stone laying of projects worth crores.”

The Chief Minister appreciated the immense support his government received from the public and the Corona warriors , who risked their lives to assist the government in tackling the Covid-19 crisis.

He said that his government had taken initiatives to bring relief to each and every section of the society.

“Right on the onset, our government took off by taking a decision to reduce the social security pension age from 80 years to 70 years so that more people can be benefitted,” he said.

Highlighting the new initiatives taken by his government, he said,

“Himachal is the first state in the country to have launched Jan Manch that provides redressed to the problems of the public at the door-step,”

He enlisted other notable initiatives that include Mukhyamantri Seva Sankalp Helpline, Himachal Grihni Suvidha Yojana, Himcare Yojana, Sahara Yojana, Mukhiyamantri Swavalamban Yojana, Nai Raahein Nai Manzilein etc.